The Small Business Development Center awarded Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett the Champion of the Year Award representing 15 counties in Central California.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and consultant Jay Thompson went to Tehachapi Oct. 15 to present the award to Garrett in person, according to a city news release.
“The award is the Central California Region SBDC Champion of the Year and is given to the stakeholder who exemplifies leadership and also the needs for your small businesses within your community, and this year we are recognizing Mr. Greg Garrett. The success we have had through the SBDC programs in working with Tehachapi small businesses has been a win-win for the community, small businesses and the SBDC," wrote Bearden.
There are more than 100 Tehachapi-based businesses that work with the SBDC and participate in their programs, according to Thompson.
“This honor signifies the hard work put in by our Tehachapi-based businesses, the Tehachapi community that supports our local businesses and the collaborations built through the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, and the SBDC,” wrote Garrett.
For more information on SBDC programs for local businesses, visit CSUBSBDC.com.
“He is amazing, and I am really proud of the fact that Greg Garrett and the City of Tehachapi won this big award,” wrote Mayor Susan Wiggins.
The award ceremony is normally conducted as part of a large regional banquet but was postponed due to the pandemic.
