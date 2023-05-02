City Council - Mayor with American Legion poppy ladies.jpg

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 221, presented poppies to members of the Tehachapi City Council and people in the audience for the council’s May 1 meeting. Since 1920, The American Legion has used the poppy to memorialize solders who fought and died during war. From left are Janet Tehee, Sandy Phillips, Mayor Michael Davies, Terry Miller and Lynn Eckert.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The most optimistic news reported at Monday night’s City Council meeting came from Councilman Phil Smith.

During the council comments portion at the end of the meeting, Smith shared news of a recent meeting he and city staff had with the new director of Caltrans about the proposed truck climbing lane for Highway 58.

