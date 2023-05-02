The most optimistic news reported at Monday night’s City Council meeting came from Councilman Phil Smith.
During the council comments portion at the end of the meeting, Smith shared news of a recent meeting he and city staff had with the new director of Caltrans about the proposed truck climbing lane for Highway 58.
Caltrans recently released environmental reports related to the project, and another Highway 58 project west of Tehachapi — the Keene Pavement Project — is even further along in the planning process. But funding the projects once the planning and design are complete remains an obstacle.
Director Tony Tavares was appointed to lead the state’s transportation agency last June. Smith said the meeting was arranged by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.
Smith has served on the City Council continuously since 1986 and as a representative to the Kern Council of Governments since 1995. Kern COG is the agency responsible for regional transportation planning.
The council member has advocated for truck climbing lanes to alleviate problems on the eastbound side of Highway 58 coming up the hill from Bakersfield for years.
He said that the director of Caltrans’ District 9 engaged in the Zoom meeting, along with other Caltrans staff, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett and Development Services Director Jay Schlosser.
“I continued my whining session to the new director, as I have all of the previous directors we’ve had at Caltrans,” Smith said. He shared comments made by Tavares during the meeting, which he said are important. The director said that Highway 58 is “an extremely significant route” and also “the most important route in District 9.”
Smith said city representatives “really put their feet to the fire” during the call and that “I will be reminding them of those two comments.”
Another meeting with the same group in two weeks has been set, Garrett said.
‘In Flanders Field’
To begin a presentation about the memorial poppies, Lynn Eckert of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 221, read the poem, “In Flanders Fields” to the council. Written by a Canadian physician, Lt. Col. John MacRae, during World War I, the poem provides the nexus for using the poppy to remember fallen soldiers.
It begins: “In Flanders Field the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place; and in the sky, the larks, still bravely singing, fly, scarce heard amid the guns below.”
Since 1920, the poppy has been the official flower of the American Legion family. Eckert said the poppies are made by veterans who are provided work, partly funded by donations people give for the poppies. The flowers will be distributed through the month of May in advance of Memorial Day (May 29).
Assisting Eckert with distribution of the poppies at the City Council meeting were Janet Tehee, Sandy Phillips and Terry Miller.
Other business
The council also heard a report from Public Works Director Don Marsh concerning new fleet regulations approved recently by the California Air Resources Board. Meeting the requirements is likely to cost the city more than $16 million, he said. City staff is developing compliance strategies to allow the city to meet new emissions regulations. They will be included in the new 5-year budget to be presented to the council prior to July 1.
The council also approved, 5-0, a tract map to allow subdivision for the Pinon South Condominiums Project previously approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission. Approval of Tentative Tract Map No. 7440 is a necessary step to allow construction of the 19-unit condominium project near Tompkins Elementary School. Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said a related project on the north side of Pinon Street is making its way through the planning process.
As part of the consent agenda, the council voted 5-0 to initiate the process and declare the city’s intention to levy assessments for various landscaping, lighting and drainage benefit assessment districts. It also approved aeronautical hangar agreements with One Flight USA, Inc., and Lee Dodd Jr.
Special event applications for the National Day of Prayer rally on May 4, a Spring Celebration 5K run on May 20, the Memorial Day Parade on May 29 and the city’s Farmers Market were approved. The Farmers Market will be held in downtown Tehachapi from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays from June 1 to Aug. 17.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
