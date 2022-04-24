In a short meeting on April 18, the Tehachapi City Council heard a report about regional transportation planning, moved forward on replacement of the Cherry Lane water main and approved two upcoming special events.
Robert Ball, deputy director and planning director for Kern Council of Governments, shared details of the 2022 Regional Transportation Plan with council members. The draft plan is available for review online at www.kerncog.org/2022-RTP/.
The Cherry Lane project is expected to improve domestic and fire suppression services within the area, along with reducing mountain maintenance expense, according to a staff report from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser.
The council approved the lowest bid, from Tryco General Engineering in the amount of $438,276. The project will be funded from the Water Enterprise Fund and was included in the current year budget.
Also on the agenda was a public hearing for Community Facilities District No. 2017-01, Annexation No. 1. Schlosser explained that the council established the district in 2017 in connection with approval of the Walmart project as a way to collect special taxes from property owners within the district to fund police protection services, street maintenance and landscaping. The proposal before the council was to annex a 57-acre property at the corner of Tucker and Highline roads which is owned by the firm Comprehend and Copy Nature, LLC, and slated for residential development. The property is already in the city; the annexation was to the assessment district.
The agenda item was to hold a public hearing and review the results of an election which actually only involved the property owner — representing 57 votes — voting in favor of having the property annexed to the special district. No comment was received during the public hearing, the property owner voted for the annexation and it was approved by the council.
The council also approved applications for the National Day of Prayer event in front of City Hall at noon on May 5 and for the annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony, sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, to be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Davies presided over the meeting; all votes were 3-0 with Mayor Phil Smith and council member Christina Scrivner absent.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
