Show your spirit with an American flag. The city of Tehachapi announced the return of the Adopt-A-Flag Program allowing businesses, organizations, families or individuals to sponsor an American flag in downtown Tehachapi.
The sponsorship program, known as “Adopt-A-Flag," gives Tehachapi and its residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America.
According to a city news release, Tehachapi has approximately 100 decorative light posts on Tehachapi Boulevard, Green Street, F Street, Curry, Robinson and the Mill Street corridor right off Highway 58 that will be available for Adopt-A-Flag sponsors. The program will offer sponsorship for Memorial Day through Labor Day, or for as long as weather permits.
For $50, sponsors can adopt a flag at an available spot of their choice. In exchange for sponsoring the American flag, a personalized decal will be placed on the decorative light post to display the name of the participating sponsor, or to indicate a dedication to a certain person or party per the sponsor’s request.
Logos made available (in pdf format) are encouraged as well and may be submitted with your sponsorship form or emailed to gdelgado@tehachapicityhall.com
To coincide with the success of the City’s Adopt-A-Flag Program, the city recently launched a similar program to Adopt-A-Pole for Christmas decorations. Sponsors can receive a discount on the cost when they opt into both programs.
Call Grace at 822-2200, ext. 103 for any questions. Applications will also be available at liveuptehachapi.com/DocumentCenter/View/5810/Adopt-A-flag-2021.
