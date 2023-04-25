New police chief Richard Standridge.jpg

Richard Standridge, currently police chief in Bishop, has been tapped to fill the top job at Tehachapi Police Department.

 Courtesy of Richard Standridge via LinkedIn

The city of Tehachapi has chosen its new police chief.

In a news release Tuesday morning, April 25, the city said Richard Standridge — currently the chief of police for the city of Bishop — has been tapped to fill the top job at Tehachapi Police Department.

