With the governor slated to lift the tier system and allow businesses to reopen without restrictions in California on June 15, the city of Tehachapi will host a grand reopening ribbon-cutting on Green Street at 8:30 a.m. that day.
Small business owners from both the city and county areas of Tehachapi are invited to participate, along with community members wanting to show support for small businesses.
The event will be held as a symbolic ceremony for all local small businesses, with ribbons to be provided to all who need one.
According to Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, the city has many wonderful events that are extremely important to the local nonprofits and businesses and their return in 2021 is an important part of reopening the economy.
"We are excited that community events are returning this year," Perkins said.
All the chamber events will take place this year, beginning with the beloved Tehachapi Mountain Festival (Aug. 20-21), the Fall Business Showcase in October and Tehachapi Christmas Parade, which will be held the first Saturday in December.
"The chamber’s monthly Networking Luncheon is returning to in-person beginning in June and we have also resumed grand openings/ribbon-cutting celebrations, starting with our first one on June 25," Perkins said.
For information on upcoming events, visit the chamber’s website at tehachapi.com and click on the calendar tab.
“Many small businesses have struggled to make it through the past year with all of the restrictions put in place by the state. We need to celebrate life returning to normal and let everyone know that Tehachapi is open. We reached out to our Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council with our idea, and they were happy to partner with the city to mark this special occasion,” said City Manager Greg Garrett.
Representatives from small locally owned Tehachapi area businesses that have felt the economic impact of the past 15 months will be provided with a symbolic ribbon, which they can cut to symbolize they're open for business again.
In attendance will be Lydia Chaney, president of the Economic Development Council.
"I am very excited for the city and all the surrounding areas to be open again because businesses can get back to doing what they do best and people can get back to being around people," Chaney said.
A grand reopening will also held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 at the Tehachapi Visitor Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.