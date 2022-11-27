There’s a chance of rain, but Tehachapi will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day — and evening — of events downtown.
The city of Tehachapi has pulled out all stops to launch a new event downtown — Tehachapi Hometown Christmas.
Organizer Key Budge said the event builds upon the continued success of the downtown Farmers Markets held in the summer and a desire to create more activity downtown on the first Saturday of December, the traditional beginning of the community’s Christmas activities.
The timing is intended to fill a gap between Christmas-related events in the downtown area that Saturday, Budge said.
“The Rotary Club kicks off the day with a Christmas breakfast, the historic train depot hosts photos with Santa along with a bake sale, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Christmas Parade on F Street and that is followed by the Christmas Tree lighting at the Depot,” he said.
The new event will provide people with something else to do downtown that afternoon. The Christmas festival will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., and the annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.
Since the city announced the new event, a long list of businesses and organizations have signed on to participate, Budge said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will have a life nativity scene located in front of the Stray Leaves building on the southwest corner of Green and F streets. Nativity sticker books, coloring pages and drawings for nativity sets will be offered by the Tehachapi Seventh-day Adventist Church. Hot cocoa and free coffee will be offered by the Tehachapi Vineyard Church’s mobile meal trailer team.
Live Christmas music and carolers from Calliope Music Studio will be on hand throughout the event and be sure to watch for street performers from Tehachapi Community Theatre Association. The Tehachapi High School Jazz Band will perform at the corner of Green and F streets from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Not too far away, the reopened Mountain Music will have live music inside. And, yes, there will be bells ringing — to raise money for the Salvation Army.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association will offer hot cider and cookies at Gallery ‘n’ Gifts, along with a selfie booth.
From 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. there will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. From 3:45 to 4 p.m. Alex Zonn will read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” And at 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance downtown and be available for photos.
Other activities include a booth for writing letters to Santa, kids Christmas crafts and games, writing letters to those serving in the military and senior citizens, a canned food drive and Toys for Tots unwrapped toy drive.
Some locally-owned downtown stores will offer specials and discounts, Budge said, and at least two local restaurants are offering to-go family meal deals for the Christmas Parade.
Events will take place along Green Street south of Tehachapi Boulevard and in front of Centennial Plaza.
Schedule
Budge also provided a schedule of Christmas events for Dec. 3:
8 to 10 a.m. – Rotary Club Breakfast with Santa, Aspen Gym, West Park.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Tehachapi Depot Museum photos with Santa and bake sale.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas Book Market and kids craft event, Tehachapi Library.
12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Free admission to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Hitching Post Theater.
2 to 5 p.m. – Tehachapi Hometown Christmas on Green Street.
5:30 p.m. – Christmas Parade on F Street.
6:30 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighting at the Tehachapi Depot.
7:30 p.m. – Tehachapi Community Theatre Association presents “A Christmas Story” at the BeeKay Theatre.
Decorating, lights and more!
If you notice Christmas decorations in Tehachapi businesses, you might thank the business and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s business window decorating contest ends Dec. 3. Be sure to check out great entries all around town.
Plenty of Tehachapi homes are already decorated for Christmas, too.
The Semerenko Team has announced its Tehachapi Festival of Lights competition with $1,750 in prizes. This is the third year for the real estate company’s competition.
The contest entry period opened Nov. 25 and continues through Dec. 15. Instructions for entering are on Facebook (bit.ly/3gw5BQ9) or send an email to thesemerenkoteam@gmail.com.
And on Dec. 17, you can have a chance to visit some of the best decorated homes with a Christmas Light Tour sponsored by Wren’s Garden, Discover Tehachapi, Olde Vineyard Charm Wine Tours & Shuttle Service and Team Linda & Stacey.
Gather at Wren’s Garden, 413 S. Curry St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and activities and enjoy a free Christmas light tour without having to drive. Buses will run regularly until 9 p.m.
