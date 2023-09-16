Kern Transit Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed in the city and Golden Hills to test a new mobility app used by Kern Transit. Volunteers will receive a complimentary 31-day pass for Dial-A-Ride service in exchange for feedback on the app.

 Tehachapi News

The city of Tehachapi has partnered with Kern Transit to provide curb-to-curb transit service for Tehachapi and Golden Hills residents. Volunteers are needed in the Tehachapi area to test the Mobility by Ecolane app for Dial-A-Ride services.

All participants in the test phase of the app will receive a complimentary 31-day pass for Dial-A-Ride services in exchange for feedback on the app’s performance. The new app will give users the ability to book and cancel their Kern Transit Dial-A-Ride trip from their mobile device.