The city of Tehachapi has partnered with Kern Transit to provide curb-to-curb transit service for Tehachapi and Golden Hills residents. Volunteers are needed in the Tehachapi area to test the Mobility by Ecolane app for Dial-A-Ride services.
All participants in the test phase of the app will receive a complimentary 31-day pass for Dial-A-Ride services in exchange for feedback on the app’s performance. The new app will give users the ability to book and cancel their Kern Transit Dial-A-Ride trip from their mobile device.
Contact Kern Transit dispatch at 800-323-2396 for more information and to sign up to test the mobility app.
Dial-A-Ride allows riders to be picked up and dropped off at their exact preferred location as opposed to boarding and exiting along Kern Transit routes. The service is available to all riders. All Dial-A-Ride services require a reservation at least one day in advance to guarantee your ride; however, same-day service will be provided as available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tehachapi Dial-A-Ride services are available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Visit the website at bit.ly/3sUxx63 for a map of included service areas and more information.
Dial-A-Ride services can also be reserved by calling 1-800-323-2396.
