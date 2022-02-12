The regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission originally planned for Monday, Feb. 14, has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14, in the community room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
— Claudia Elliott
