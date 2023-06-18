Warriors_2264.jpg

The traditional July 4 Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast in Central Park.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club

The city of Tehachapi has taken the lead with the All-American 4th of July Festival presented by Kaiser Permanente with a full day of events on Tuesday, July 4, culminating with the annual fireworks display at 9 p.m. originating from the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city. 

This year’s new title sponsor is Kaiser Permanente, Budge said. He noted that the organization serves more than 7,000 members in the Tehachapi community and operates a medical office in the city.