More than $5 million that Southern California Edison previously budgeted to put utility lines underground for the city of Tehachapi and Kern County may be lost if a qualifying project is not underway soon.
The city and county have been working together with SCE and may be able to fund a project that would move utility lines along Valley Boulevard from Las Colinas Street eastward to Curry Street underground.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser outlined the basics of the plan at the Dec. 20 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council. At his request, the council voted 4-0 (with Councilmember Susan Wiggins absent) to set a public hearing to be held during a meeting of the council on Jan. 18.
‘Undergrounding’
According to the state Public Utilities Commission, most new electric distribution facilities have been designed and installed underground since the late 1960s. Communities developed prior to that time have most infrastructure overhead. Moving the infrastructure below ground is commonly referred to as “undergrounding.”
In 1967, the PUC adopted what it calls the Rule 20 program to facilitate undergrounding projects by requiring utility companies to charge customers for future projects, allocating the funds to cities and counties as work credits.
Recently, the PUC made changes to the Rule 20 program because many jurisdictions were not using the work credits, as well in response to a concern that public interest might be better served by focusing underground projects on areas where overhead lines pose a wildfire risk, rather than the aesthetics improvement envisioned by the original Rule 20 program more than 50 years ago.
Schlosser said Tehachapi has had no Rule 20 projects since 2004, when he became city engineer. He is aware that an undergrounding district was formed in the 2000s along Dennison Road across from Tehachapi High School. However, the actual undergrounding project was abandoned due to a lack of sufficient funds.
Tehachapi’s first underground project was completed in the late 1970s in the alleyway running from Green Street east to Robinson Street between F Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. This is basically the area where Centennial Plaza is now located. The undergrounding was part of a downtown beautification project, costing about $85,000, which was funded by SCE Rule 20 credits, according to the city administrator at the time.
Whether any other undergrounding projects were completed between that time and 2004 could not be determined.
The project
In his report to the council, Schlosser said that the city’s current Rule 20 credit balance is $847,319 and that SCE has noted that agencies without an active undergrounding project at the beginning of 2022 will be subject to a reduction in their Rule 20A credit balances to cover underfunded projects elsewhere in the state.
The project in question has an estimated cost of $5.3 million.
Fortunately, part of the area along Valley Boulevard that is included in the project is in Kern County’s jurisdiction, and Kern County has sufficient Rule 20 work credits and agreed to transfer a portion to the city to cover the project’s expense, Schlosser said.
The public hearing set for Jan. 18 will be the first step toward creating the Underground Utility District required for the project to move forward. Affected property owners and utility companies will be noticed about the hearing and have an opportunity to address the City Council.
Schlosser noted the project will take about three years. The city may have what he called some minor expenses, unknown at this time, but the project would be completed at no cost to property owners, he said.
