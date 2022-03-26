The city of Tehachapi is making preparations for this year’s Farmers’ Market.
As approved by the City Council at its March 21 meeting, this year’s Farmers’ Market will again be held on Green Street from Tehachapi Boulevard to F Street and in the adjacent Centennial Plaza on Thursdays beginning June 2 and ending on Aug. 25.
The weekly event will run from 4 to 7 p.m., with the street closed from 2 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Marianna Gutierrez by email: mgutierrez@tehachapicityhall.com.
