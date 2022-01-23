Less than five years ago the city of Tehachapi moved away from at-large voting for City Council positions and went through a painstaking process of drawing district boundaries compliant with state law.
But a new Census in 2020 means the city must go through the redistricting process again.
That was the news from Mitchell Pearce, a demographer with the firm USgeocoder, in a presentation to the council on Jan. 18.
In November, the city contracted with USgeocoder to help it determine if existing district boundaries are balanced with population numbers from the latest Census.
As explained by Ashley Whitmore, general services director, the process requires an assessment of current district maps to determine if each council member represents approximately the same number of constituents.
Additionally, she said in a staff report, Assembly Bill 849 imposes a number of requirements including that lines are to be drawn for compactness and boundaries are not to be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.
In his presentation to the council, Pearce said the map must be redrawn largely because of changes to the Census blocks made by the Census Bureau.
California, he said, does not allow Census Blocks to be split. And the changes mean that the new Census Blocks don’t line up with existing boundaries. However, he does believe districts can be drawn that will be similar to those currently existing and not disrupt current representation.
Census data
The city’s Census data is complicated by the fact that inmates at the California Correctional Institution are included. (A non-contiguous annexation of CCI to the city was accomplished in 1997 with special legislation.) The U.S. Census counts the population of prison inmates as residents of the district in which they are incarcerated, Pearce said. But California requires inmates to be counted as residents of their last known pre-incarceration address. This means that the demographer must create an “adjusted Census population” when analyzing the populations of the city’s current districts, he said.
CCI is part of the city’s council district five, which means unadjusted Census numbers will skew the race and gender makeup of the district. Inmates cannot vote, but the Census showed 21 other individuals living on prison grounds in staff housing, Pearce said.
Using a computer application, he demonstrated how he can determine the population of various configurations of the Census blocks to put them into districts of roughly the same number of people.
And although recent Congressional and state senate and assembly redistricting — and even Kern County’s process — considered the ethnic makeup of districts, Pearce said this is not a big consideration in Tehachapi.
“You’re a very homogenous city,” he told the council, “not like San Jose with Little Saigon, for instance. You’re almost like homogenized milk.”
Still, Pearce said, the redistricting process affords minorities a time to claim an "Opportunity District" should be created — in other words, to use Census data to draw boundaries to increase the likelihood that a minority can be elected.
Individuals with such an interest can become involved in a series of public hearings and a workshop to propose such a map.
How to be involved
Opportunities to learn more and be involved are as follows:
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, public hearing and review of draft maps, 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Community workshop and City Council special meeting with public hearing, 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. The public will be assisted in using a computer application to draw maps of proposed city districts for submission to the City Council.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, first reading of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on March 21.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, adoption of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on April 4.
All meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
According to Whitmore, residents are encouraged to bring their own laptops for hands-on learning during the community workshop and Wi-Fi will be provided.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
