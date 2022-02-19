There appears to be little public interest in how boundaries will be set for City Council districts in Tehachapi.
Only one member of the public — a reporter — was in attendance at a Feb. 10 public hearing/workshop, according to Ashley Whitmore, deputy city clerk.
Whitmore said the event was held to assist the public in drawing maps of proposed city districts for submission to the City Council.
Previously, Mitchell J. Pearce of USgeocoder, the firm hired to assist the city with ensuring its council districts meet legal requirements, analyzed city demographics and provided a map with data showing roughly equal council districts that would not displace any currently elected members.
According to Whitmore, the new boundaries need to be approved by April 17.
Three seats on the council — District 1, currently represented by Phil Smith, District 4, currently represented by Joan Pogon-Cord and District 5, currently represented by Susan Wiggins — will be up for election this year and the new boundaries will be applied when determining who can run for office and who can vote in each district. The seats in Districts 2 and 3 — held by Christina Scrivner and Michael Davies, respectively, are not up for election again until 2024.
One workshop and three public hearings have been held. Next up is the first reading of an ordinance establishing the districts, to be held at 6 p.m. on March 21. The final adoption of the ordinance is expected to take place at a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on April 4.
Both meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
— Claudia Elliott
