Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Tehachapi for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
According to a news release from the organization, the city’s report was judged by an impartial panel and found to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
