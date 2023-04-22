Acting Lt. Jason Dunham opened a recent city staff meeting by recognizing several Tehachapi Police Department members for their actions at a house fire in the city on March 8.
According to a new release, Sgt. James Clark, Officers Jared McCombs, Richard Kiser, Andy Orozco, Adriana Aguilar and Richard Flores — along with Police Technician Patricia Hook — received a commendation from the city for their actions during the incident.
According to the new release, officers responded to the at 520 E. D St. after the reporting party called 911 to report they could see their neighbor’s house on fire and could hear multiple explosions. The call was transferred to Kern County Fire Department to gather additional information.
TPD officers were dispatched at 8:26 p.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later, the news release stated. Officers immediately began evacuating the occupants of the house — which was fully engulfed in flames. The surrounding homes were also evacuated. During that time, Police Technician Patricia Hook answered eleven 911 calls, all while simultaneously communicating with officers on the scene, the city said.
According to the release, no one was hurt in the incident, and no lives were lost.
“Each of you is to be commended for your actions,” Dunham said during the presentation. “You demonstrated sound judgment, excellent communication skills, teamwork and outstanding tactics. Furthermore, your timely response resulted in the preservation of life for numerous residents in the city of Tehachapi.”
The city contracts for fire department services with Kern County. At its meeting on March 20, members of the Tehachapi City Council were critical of the delay in response to the house fire at 520 E. D St. Capt. Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for Kern County Fire Department, said that personnel from Station 12 — located about a mile from the home — were responding to a call in Sand Canyon when the structure fire in the city was reported.
Units were dispatched to the D Street fire at 8:28 p.m., Freeborn said. Patrol 11 from Keene arrived on the scene at 8:43, and Engine 11 arrived at 8:45, he said, with units from other stations, including Station 12, arriving later.
Freeborn added that Sand Canyon is within the response area for Station 12 and that there may be times when more than one incident occurs within a short amount of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.