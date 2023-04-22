Acting Lt. Jason Dunham opened a recent city staff meeting by recognizing several Tehachapi Police Department members for their actions at a house fire in the city on March 8.

According to a new release, Sgt. James Clark, Officers Jared McCombs, Richard Kiser, Andy Orozco, Adriana Aguilar and Richard Flores — along with Police Technician Patricia Hook — received a commendation from the city for their actions during the incident. 