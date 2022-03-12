The first reading of an ordinance to establish Tehachapi City Council districts for the next 10 years will take place at a meeting of that body on March 21.
According to Deputy City Clerk Ashley Whitmore, the new boundaries must be approved by April 17.
Previously, Mitchell J. Pearce of USgeocoder, the firm hired to assist the city with ensuring its council districts meet legal requirements, analyzed city demographics and provided a map with data showing roughly equal council districts that will not displace any currently elected members.
Some changes in boundaries were needed to align with census tracts and keep the number of people represented by each council person relatively the same.
One workshop and three public hearings have been held with no other maps presented for council review.
Three seats on the council — District 1, currently represented by Phil Smith, District 4, currently represented by Joan Pogon-Cord and District 5, currently represented by Susan Wiggins — will be up for election this year and the new boundaries will be applied when determining who can run for office and who can vote in each district. The seats in Districts 2 and 3 — held by Christina Scrivner and Michael Davies, respectively, are not up for election again until 2024.
The March 21 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The final adoption of the ordinance is expected to take place at a meeting, also beginning at 6 p.m., on April 4.
Both meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
— Claudia Elliott
