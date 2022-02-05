The city of Tehachapi is going through the process of setting boundaries for the five districts represented on the City Council. According to Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city, the new boundaries need to be approved by April 17.
Three seats on the council — District 1, currently represented by Phil Smith, District 4, currently represented by Joan Pogon-Cord and District 5, currently represented by Susan Wiggins — will be up for election this year and the new boundaries will be applied when determining who can run for office and who can vote in each district. The seats in Districts 2 and 3 — held by Christina Scrivner and Michael Davies, respectively, are not up for election again until 2024.
Upcoming meetings and workshops provide an opportunity for involvement:
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, public hearing and review of draft maps, 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Community workshop and City Council special meeting with public hearing, 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. The public will be assisted in using a computer application to draw maps of proposed city districts for submission to the City Council. Attendees are invited to bring laptop computers for hands-on learning during the community workshop and Wi-Fi will be provided.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, first reading of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on March 21.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, adoption of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on April 4.
All meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.