The city of Tehachapi’s new contract with City Manager Greg Garrett was released on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, in response to a public records act request.
Officially, the contract is the “First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Employment Agreement for City Manager.” It was executed on June 5 and effective the same day. Mayor Pro tem Joan Pogon-Cord signed the contract on behalf of the city.
The contract was approved unanimously by four members of the City Council participating in a closed session at the council’s regular monthly meeting on June 5.
In an email the next morning, Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said that the council extended City Manager Greg Garrett’s contract to 2030, allowed him an additional two weeks of vacation per year and increased his annual salary by 20 percent to $256,064.
Mayor Michael Davies was not present at the meeting, but in a brief interview during the Coffee with the Mayor event on June 15, he confirmed that he also supports the contract amendment and pay and benefit increase for Garrett.
Davies said that he is familiar with a lot of other cities and believes that the direction Garrett has provided has been essential to the success of Tehachapi.
He said through observation and discussions with city employees, he believes Garrett’s management style is appreciated and that it’s important for the city to compensate him appropriately to retain him.
As previously reported, in statements released by Budge on June 7, Pogon-Cord and the other members of the council participating in negotiations with Garrett provided their reasons for approving the increase that is much larger than the 6 percent cost-of-living increase given to other city employees last year.
The new agreement sets the city manager’s salary at $256,680 — which is actually more than 28 percent higher than the base salary set by his previous contract in September 2020 ($199,320). However, incremental cost-of-living raises that the city manager received equal to other city employees since September 2020 had increased his annual base salary to about $213,396, according to the city’s 2022-23 salary schedule. The new 20 percent increase appears to have been based upon that amount.
The new agreement, as Budge noted, also allows Garrett two additional weeks of paid vacation per year, bringing his total paid vacation to six weeks per year.
He will also continue to receive the same cost of living or merit increase as all other city management employees. It has been the practice in recent years to allow management employees the same cost of living increases negotiated with labor unions representing other city employees.
As agreed upon in contracts with the Tehachapi Police Officers Association and Federation of Public Service Employees, the city bases COLAs for employees on the Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim region. The CPI for November of each year determines the COLA to be provided for city employees in the next fiscal year.
According to city budget documents, for FY 2020-2021, the COLA was 3.2 percent; for FY 2021-2022, it was 1 percent; and for FY 2022-23, it was 6 percent.
Garrett’s new agreement also specifies that his salary or benefits may not be reduced except to the degree of such reduction across the board for all management employees.
Terms of previous agreements also remain in place, including $1,000 per month in deferred compensation, use of a city vehicle for personal or business use 24 hours a day with all expenses covered by the city, CalPERS retirement and the same health insurance benefits of other city employees.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
