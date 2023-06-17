The city of Tehachapi’s new contract with City Manager Greg Garrett was released on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, in response to a public records act request.

Officially, the contract is the “First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Employment Agreement for City Manager.” It was executed on June 5 and effective the same day. Mayor Pro tem Joan Pogon-Cord signed the contract on behalf of the city.

