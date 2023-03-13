The city of Tehachapi has released additional episodes of its TehachaPod podcasts.
Key Budge, community engagement manager, outlined the latest episodes in a news release:
• Episodes Season 4, Episode 17 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events at Tehachapi breweries and wineries, Budge said.
• Season 4, Episode 16 – Vanessa Villanueva owns Shield Pacific Insurance in Tehachapi. She talks about how she started the business and how she understands the challenges homeowners are facing with fire hazards designations.
• Season 4, Episode 15 – A quick recap of the recent Tehachapi City Council meeting including a proclamation making March 12 Girl Scouts Day in Tehachapi.
• Season 4, Episode 14 – Derrick Davis, owner of Westlane Brewing, talks about the five-year journey of starting a microbrewery in Tehachapi and how the local music and food scene has grown over the years.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms and online at tehachapod.libsyn.com.
For information call Key Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
— Claudia Elliott
