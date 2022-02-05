Serious crimes declined in Tehachapi during 2021, according to a report from the city.
So-called “Part 1” crimes are reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and include criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny (theft), grand theft auto and arson.
According to the city, an analysis of crime statistics for last year revealed an 11.5 percent reduction of “Part 1” crimes over 2020 — and a 14 percent reduction from 2019.
The department also reported a reduction in both felony and misdemeanor arrests in 2021 with felony arrests declining 17.4 percent from 2020 and misdemeanor arrests dropping by 1.9 from the previous year.
Tehachapi police responded to 7,397 calls for service in 2021 — a 4.6 percent reduction from the 7,752 calls for service the prior year, according to a press release.
“We thank the community for their cooperation and vigilance to work with the Tehachapi Police Department to not only respond to but help prevent crime,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in the release. “It is challenging in this state to reduce crime rates but between our fine officers, the leadership of Chief (Kent) Kroeger and the community involvement, we continue to buck the trend despite challenges that are oftentimes out of our control.”
Garrett noted that maintaining rapid 911 response times and protecting 911 emergency response services continues to be a significant priority for Tehachapi residents, adding that it “is the safety our community expects and deserves.”
Last year is the ninth time since the FBI started tracking Part I crimes in 2008 that the city has had fewer than 400 incidents, according to the release. The Tehachapi City Council revived the local police department in 2007 after contracting for police services from the Kern County Sheriff for a number of years. The city also moved dispatch services in-house in 2016.
“The latest crime statistics comes at a challenging time for law enforcement across the State of California and is a testament to the work of the men and women of the Tehachapi Police Department and the community for building a trusting relationship with the officers, 911 dispatchers and emergency response staff who handle these incidents,” Garrett said.
Detailed statistics
Of the 360 “Part 1” crimes reported to the FBI by the city in 2021, more than half — 190 — were for larceny (theft).
The city nearly managed a year without a homicide — until the death of 78-year-old Gilberto Sanchez at his Tehachapi home on Dec. 6. Juan Palos, 31, of Tehachapi was arrested and remains in a Kern County jail with no bail pending hearings in early March. Charges against Palos include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and elder abuse.
Less information has been made public about other serious crimes reported in 2021 including:
Rape, 5 reports; robbery, 6 reports; aggravated assault, 65 reports; burglary, 46 reports; and arson, three reports. There were also 44 stolen vehicle reports.
There have been 12 other homicides reported in Tehachapi since 2008 — one in 2009, two in 2012, three in 2014; one in 2017, three in 2019 and one in 2020.
The single recent year with the most Part 1 crimes reported was 2012 with 533 — burglaries (206) and larcenies (231) were responsible for most of those reports. Reported burglaries peaked that year at 206 and have continued a downward trend through the 46 reported in 2021.
Stolen vehicle reports were at their second-highest level since 2008 with 44 in 2021, 40 in 2020 and 50 in 2018.
Reported rapes in 2021 (5) were considerably lower than recent years with 10 in 2020, 11 in 2019 and 15 — the highest number in the reported data — in 2018.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
