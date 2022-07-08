The city of Tehachapi wrapped up another successful All-American 4th of July Festival with thanks to sponsors including Alta One Federal Credit Union.
Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said it was truly an all-day event, with activities beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.
The Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast raised more than $5,000 for Tehachapi High’s Warrior football program, Budge said.
“This is a huge undertaking involving several coaches, players and administrators,” he noted.
He added that the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club raised funds with a successful beer garden featuring several local beer and wine offerings. And Tehachapi High School cheerleading teams raised more than $1,500 to help benefit their competition cheer season.
Other organizations helping with various events included Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association.
Budge said there were a few changes in musical acts on the main stage at Philip Marx Central Park with Django Stauffer filling in as the opening act, and Marcus Coates stepping up to belt out an inspiring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of the noon presentation of colors.
“Both Stauffer and Coates were last-minute additions to the festival, but each added to the day in an extraordinary way,” Budge said. Coates is a retired United States Army Ranger and serves as a wrestling coach for the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, he noted. Ryan Sillifant and Muleskinner Revival provided two wonderful sets of music to conclude the afternoon, he added.
Budge also thanked American Legion Post 221 Honor Guard for their presentation of colors and the American Legion “Wall of Valor” at the gazebo, along with The Loop Newspaper and Waste Management for their partnership of the festivities.
Following the festival, the activities shifted to the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds where Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association entertained another sold-out crowd to the Benz Bad Bulls, brought to you by the Benz family, he said.
“The entertainment in the arena was top notch and continues to get better each year. It took several volunteers and countless hours of prep to get the facility ready for another outstanding event featuring some of the top bull riders in the world,” he added.
Budge said the city also thanks Zambelli Fireworks for pulling off an amazing fireworks show in a safe and efficient manner.
“Several cities in Southern California were forced to cancel their displays due to dealings with vendors that ran afoul of the State Fire Marshal,” he said. “We thank Zambelli for being one of the outstanding companies and for sending us a professional crew each year.
“There was plenty of prep work to the fireworks site as well thanks to the efforts of the Tehachapi public works team and the Kern County Fire Department who executed a controlled burn of the area to mitigate fire potential,” he added. “The men and women of the Tehachapi Police Department under the leadership of Chief Kent Kroeger did an outstanding job of protecting the public during all the events. Their proactive approach to community policing created a collaborative and cooperative relationship with the public which helped the day conclude without any major public safety incidents.”
Budge said the city is already planning next year’s festivities and may collaborate with community partners to return the 4th of July children’s parade next year.
— Claudia Elliott
