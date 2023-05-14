The city of Tehachapi’s “Adopt-A-Pole” program gives Tehachapi and its residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America by adopting a pole where a U.S. flag will be on display during the summer months and for holiday decorations during winter months.
The city has approximately 100 decorative lampposts available for adoption along Tehachapi Boulevard, and on Green, F, Curry, Robinson and N. Mill streets.
The Adopt-A-Pole program offers annual sponsorships for $100. Sponsoring a pole includes a personalized decal that is placed on the decorative lamppost to display the name of the participating sponsor or to indicate a dedication to a certain person or party per the sponsor’s request. Logos may also be used and may be submitted as PDFs with sponsorship forms or emailed to jgarner@tehachapicityhall.com.
U.S. flags are displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day, or for as long as weather permits, with winter decorations displayed from November through January.
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at 661-822-2200, ext. 102.
