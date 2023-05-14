Briefs - adopt a pole example.jpg

An example of a placard used in the city of Tehachapi’s Adopt-A-Pole program. Poles display U.S. flags during the summer months and holiday decorations during the winter months.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

The city of Tehachapi’s “Adopt-A-Pole” program gives Tehachapi and its residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America by adopting a pole where a U.S. flag will be on display during the summer months and for holiday decorations during winter months. 

The city has approximately 100 decorative lampposts available for adoption along Tehachapi Boulevard, and on Green, F, Curry, Robinson and N. Mill streets. 

