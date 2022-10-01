On Monday, Sept. 26, the 1,000th Tehachapi resident opted into the free non-emergency text messaging platform to communicate with the city of Tehachapi. Eighteen months ago on April 8, 2021, the city of Tehachapi added a text communication platform for residents to reach the city via text message.

Text My Gov was added for non-emergency text communication notifications for citizens to notify city of Tehachapi departments of various issues, concerns or receive information via text message. 