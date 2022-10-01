On Monday, Sept. 26, the 1,000th Tehachapi resident opted into the free non-emergency text messaging platform to communicate with the city of Tehachapi. Eighteen months ago on April 8, 2021, the city of Tehachapi added a text communication platform for residents to reach the city via text message.
Text My Gov was added for non-emergency text communication notifications for citizens to notify city of Tehachapi departments of various issues, concerns or receive information via text message.
“We wanted to be able to offer additional communication tools for the community to interact with us at the city, surveys have shown that one-third of the population in the United States prefers text messages as a way to communicate,” said Key Budge, community engagement manager. “Adding Text My Gov just felt like a good fit for our community. We’ve added a podcast, we create short messaging videos and are constantly looking at how we can get information to the community in as many ways as possible."
Text My Gov allows the public to send text messages directly to Tehachapi City Hall, utilizing keywords that will trigger a response to answer the question or concern. For example, if you would like to report a pothole, text the word pothole and you will receive a text message with the reporting form.
To opt into the free text messaging service, text Hi to 661-441-3844. You will receive a welcome message.
Text Tehachapi to 91896 and you will receive non-emergency community notifications for events (Mountain Festival, 4th of July, Farmers Market, Blood Drives) and other similar activities.
The Tehachapi Police Department utilizes NIXLE as the urgent public safety notification system and Text My Gov is not a substitute. To opt into NIXLE, text Tehachapi to 888777.
