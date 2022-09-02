The Kern County Elections Office has assigned an identifying letter to the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City voters will be asked to vote yes or no on Measure S — with the ballot asking this question:
To protect Tehachapi’s financial stability/maintain general city services such as fire protection, local 9-1-1 response, crime prevention; protect drinking water; prepare for/respond to natural disasters, earthquakes /fires; help retain businesses/jobs; repair streets/ potholes; keep public areas safe/clean; shall an ordinance establishing a 1¢ sales tax providing approximately $4,000,000 annually until ended by voters, requiring spending disclosure, funds controlled locally/ no money for Sacramento, be adopted?
According to the city’s website, it is projecting a future budget deficit and “further cuts to basic services may be required without additional local funds.”
More information is online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/31/Local-Control-Measure-S.
