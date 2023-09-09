The city of Tehachapi is inviting community members to attend two upcoming planning meetings for Tehachapi Hometown Christmas.
The city initiated the new downtown event last year. Modeled after the downtown Farmer’s Markets during the summer, Hometown Christmas is a holiday festival featuring local vendors, activities and live entertainment. The event will kick off the holiday season and aims to spark community spirit for all ages.
The meetings are open to the public. Nonprofits, local businesses, churches, entertainment groups or individuals wanting to participate in or support Hometown Christmas are encouraged to attend either or both of the meetings.
The meetings will take place at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at noon and at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
Tehachapi Hometown Christmas is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 on Green Street between Tehachapi Boulevard and F Street. Tehachapi’s Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting at the Tehachapi Depot will take place that evening.
