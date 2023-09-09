Tehachapi Hometown Christmas drone view

This drone view shows people gathered for the first "Tehachapi Hometown Christmas" event in December. 

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

The city of Tehachapi is inviting community members to attend two upcoming planning meetings for Tehachapi Hometown Christmas. 

The city initiated the new downtown event last year. Modeled after the downtown Farmer’s Markets during the summer, Hometown Christmas is a holiday festival featuring local vendors, activities and live entertainment. The event will kick off the holiday season and aims to spark community spirit for all ages. 

