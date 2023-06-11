Housing Element meetings set

State law charges cities and counties with ensuring that plans and regulatory systems provide opportunities for — and do not unduly constrain — housing development. Two upcoming public meetings about an update to the city’s new Housing Element have been scheduled. 

 Tehachapi News file photo

Two workshops to allow members of the public to learn about and be involved in an update of the Housing Element of the city of Tehachapi’s General Plan have been set.

The first — an introductory community workshop — will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. The second — a joint City Council and Planning Commission Study Session about the Housing Element — will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10.