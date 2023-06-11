Two workshops to allow members of the public to learn about and be involved in an update of the Housing Element of the city of Tehachapi’s General Plan have been set.
The first — an introductory community workshop — will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. The second — a joint City Council and Planning Commission Study Session about the Housing Element — will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
Both workshops are open to the public and will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
On March 14, the City Council approved a $178,035 contract with Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc., to revise the city’s Housing Element.
As Development Services Director Jay Schlosser explained at the time, the Housing Element is one component of the city’s General Plan. The most recent update was adopted in late 2015.
“The Housing Element, by state law, must be updated on a regular basis,” Schlosser told council members. “The Housing and Community Development Department … monitors this activity and acts to enforce compliance of this requirement. Considering the current state emphasis on housing, HCD has and continues to be very active in this regard.”
Schlosser said the expense for work on the plan will be funded in part by about $90,000 from Development Department fees previously collected to pay for long-range planning, with the remainder from a loan from the city’s General Fund to be repaid in approximately five years through fee collection.
About housing elements
According to the state Housing and Community Development Department, local governments (cities and counties) have been required since 1969 to adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.
Local governments meet this requirement by adopting housing plans as part of their general plan, also required by the state.
General plans serve as the local government’s "blueprint" for how the city and/or county will grow and develop and include eight elements — land use, transportation, conservation, noise, open space, safety, environmental justice, and housing. The current city general plan was adopted in January 2012.
Although cities and counties are not responsible for building housing, state law acknowledges that local governments must adopt plans and regulatory systems that provide opportunities for — and do not unduly constrain — housing development.
Once Tehachapi’s new Housing Element is complete, it will be submitted to the state for review. A new state Housing and Accountability Unit tracks compliance with laws relating to Housing Elements. In addition to the potential of losing building permit authority, local governments found out of compliance may face substantial fines.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
