Six new episodes were recently added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi.
Topics covered in four full-length episodes include a Pacific Crest Trail hiker’s efforts to raise money to provide clean water in underserved parts of the world, updates on road maintenance and development in the city, Tehachapi’s art world and the latest news from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Two shorter mini-pod episodes cover upcoming events and activities.
Budge provided highlights of the four full-length episodes:
• Season 3, episode 27 – “We talk to Darrell Bolton who is known as ‘Waterboy’ on the Pacific Crest Trail” (his trail name),” he said. “He made a stop in Tehachapi after leaving for a six-month adventure to hike the PCT from Mexico to Canada. Darrell talks about why he is on this 2,500-mile adventure. He wants to raise $100,000 for Team World Vision and help with fresh water needs in underserved parts of the word. It’s an interesting conversation and come to find out he has had ties to Tehachapi. We also share how you can follow his journey through his blog and donate to fundraising efforts.”
• Season 3, episode 25 – “Public Works Director Don Marsh and Development Services Director Jay Schlosser discuss how the city analyzes roads for various maintenance plans,” Budge said. “We also get an update on commercial development including Chipotle.” Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city, sits in on this episode.
• Season 3, episode 23 – “Donald Towns and Dwight Dryer representing Art 2022 stop by and tell us about what to expect at this year’s Art 2022 event,” Budge said. “Both Donald and Dwight have extensive experience as artists and in 2021 they helped bring Art 2021 to Tehachapi. More than $100,000 was raised at auction from the Tehachapi-inspired Art Collection that was created by artists from around the country.”
• Season 3, episode 22 – “Jeanette Pauer, the new president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, talks to TehachaPod about all things chamber,” Budge said. “She tells us about the monthly luncheons for members, the upcoming chamber dinner and presentation of awards for citizen of the year and small and large business of the year and we get a sneak peek at the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.”
Two new "mini-pod” productions have also been released:
• Season 3, episode 26 – Mini-Pod – Tehachapi updates for May and summer with Whitmore and Budge.
• Season 3, episode 24 – Mini-Pod – Business and community updates from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
The free podcasts are available on most podcasting platforms — https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/.
— Claudia Elliott
