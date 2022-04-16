Six new episodes were recently added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement for the city of Tehachapi.
Topics covered in the full-length episodes included Earth Day projects, Make-A-Wish Tehachapi, TK’s Pizza and the STOL (short takeoff and landing) competition coming to Tehachapi Municipal Airport on May 28. Two shorter mini-pod episodes covered how to provide input on a Caltrans plan for Highway 58 improvements and an upcoming play at the BeeKay Theatre ("Moon Over Buffalo" opening April 22).
Budge provided highlights of the three full-length episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 17 – Make-A-Wish Tehachapi Helping Children: “Ashley Sodergren from our local Make-A-Wish in Kern County stops by to talk about the program and the local Tehachapi children in the program waiting on their wishes,” he said. “She talks about volunteer opportunities for the community and how we can help a child with a critical illness.”
• Season 3, Episode 19 – TK’s Pizza Owner Tyler Shryock Talks Business & Baseball: “With opening day of baseball season, we thought we would talk to a local baseball standout about his journey through collegiate and professional baseball and owning a Tehachapi-based business,” Budge said. “Tyler shares stories from his baseball journey and how they apply to owning a business. He shares solid advice for those of us who are thinking about starting a business and for kids planning their futures.”
• Season 3, Episode 21 – STOL competition coming to Tehachapi Municipal Airport: “We talk to Anitra Goddard from the Husky National STOL Series,” Budge said. “She tells about this special event that is spectator-friendly at the Tehachapi Airport on Saturday, May 28.” This will be the first STOL event to take place in California and the Tehachapi airport will be the highest elevation for these pilots to test their skills, he noted. “We get into the details of the competition, and it sounds like a lot of fun to watch,” Budge said.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms. https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
