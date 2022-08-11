A page on the city of Tehachapi’s website provides information about the upcoming sales tax measure.
The Tehachapi City Council voted July 18 to place the measure before voters on Nov. 8. The measure will be known as the Local Control/Essential Services Measure. If approved by a majority of voters within the city, it would enact a local one-cent sales tax.
According to the web page, a “yes” vote on the ballot will maintain:
• Fire protection (through Kern County Fire Department or other cost-effective means).
• Prevention of crime (police recruitment, retention, support professionals for sworn officers).
• Maintain Tehachapi’s only local 911 dispatch center.
• Protect drinking water (projects to maintain Tehachapi Basin).
• Road maintenance (for local roads not covered by the state’s SB1 gas tax).
Also, according to the web page, a “no” vote cuts:
• Fire protection (options limited, cuts to current service levels or other services to meet contract costs).
• Open police department positions unfilled (more officer fatigue, tougher recruitment and retention).
• Streets and roads maintenance (only simple patches, no funding for local replacements unless covered by SB 1).
• General fund subsidies (cuts to airport services, grants and community events).
• Less support for economic development (less small business support and assistance, less recruitment of new business).
More information about the sales tax measure is available online at bit.ly/3QxEX6d.
