About 81 acres of airport property will be used by a Tehachapi company to grow alfalfa and small grains for animal feed using treated wastewater sometime next year.
At its meeting Dec. 5, the Tehachapi City Council approved a lease with Kevin Parsons and Tim Dobbs doing business as Tehachapi Farming and Ranching Company, that will allow the company to use reclaimed water from the city’s sewage disposal and treatment plant to grow the fodder crop.
According to Public Works Director Don Marsh, the farming operation will save about 1,000 hours of labor per year as city staff will no longer be required to operate and maintain the reclamation area.
Marsh said the farmers intend to grow a mixture of small grains and alfalfa to be sold locally. He added that they have experience using wastewater effluent to grow fodder crops.
The company will pay the city nothing for the first year and $61.75 per acre per year during the remaining years of the five-year contract.
