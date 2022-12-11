About 81 acres of airport property will be used by a Tehachapi company to grow alfalfa and small grains for animal feed using treated wastewater sometime next year.

At its meeting Dec. 5, the Tehachapi City Council approved a lease with Kevin Parsons and Tim Dobbs doing business as Tehachapi Farming and Ranching Company, that will allow the company to use reclaimed water from the city’s sewage disposal and treatment plant to grow the fodder crop.