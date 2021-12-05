The city of Tehachapi is preparing to plant more than 400 trees along 2.5 miles of bike paths and public spaces around town, according to City Manager Greg Garrett.
It appears that much of the prep work has been completed and trees will be planted soon.
The city has been working on the mostly grant-funded project since at least 2018 when it came before the Tehachapi City Council. A bid in the amount of $1,052,046 was awarded to Marina Landscape, Inc., by the council on July 7 of this year. At the time, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said $839,300 of the project was covered by a state grant and that a minor portion of the project along Antelope Run was eliminated to keep it within the budget.
In addition to the state’s Urban Green Grant, the city will use RDA funds to pay for the project, Schlosser told the council in a staff report.
According to the bid specifications issued for the project in 2019, the Tehachapi City Tree Planting and Stormwater Capture Project seeks to:
• Plant approximately 474 trees along the Antelope Run Trail, Valley Boulevard Bikeway, Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path, Antelope Run Trailhead and Curry Street Median.
• Construct stormwater bioswales along the Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path.
• Create planters as “water-wise demonstration gardens” on Valley Boulevard.
• Utilize nonpotable water where feasible and develop irrigation systems to accommodate the design aspects.
Funding for the grant is a statewide effort to help the environment.
“The Urban Greening Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities,” according to resources.ca.gov.
