City-owned grandstands at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds that were originally installed in 2012 will be retrofitted to meet current building codes as part of a project approved by the Tehachapi City Council at its meeting Dec. 5.
According to a staff report presented by Don Marsh, public works director, some of the existing grandstands at the event center — most often used for rodeo events sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association — were provided by the city. He proposed an expenditure of $78,600 to modify the seating with additional cross braces, welded structural connections and additional footings.
The council approved a bid from Merjil Steel Fabrication, Inc., to do that work.
Marsh said the city budgeted $100,000 in the current year budget for the grandstand retrofit project. An additional expenditure of about $21,000 will be made to modify the footings, he said.
In July 2021, the rodeo association replaced some old wooden seating at the event center with all new steel grandstands, adding more than 1,000 seats to bring the event center capacity to more than 5,000 seats, a TMRA representative said at the time.
And in December 2021, the City Council approved sharing expense with the rodeo association to determine what would be necessary to permanently install the grandstands to meet building codes. The city’s share of that expense was $14,677 with the rodeo association paying about $7,300.
Marsh noted that the city has had a partnership with the rodeo association for more than 50 years.
Also at the Dec. 5 meeting, the council approved an amendment to the lease agreement with the rodeo association to remove a portion of the land covered by that agreement that was mistakenly included in the 2012 lease.
Marsh said the land in question is not needed or used for the rodeo but is part of land included in a lease from the airport by the city’s wastewater division.
