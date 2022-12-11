City-owned grandstands at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds that were originally installed in 2012 will be retrofitted to meet current building codes as part of a project approved by the Tehachapi City Council at its meeting Dec. 5.

According to a staff report presented by Don Marsh, public works director, some of the existing grandstands at the event center — most often used for rodeo events sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association — were provided by the city. He proposed an expenditure of $78,600 to modify the seating with additional cross braces, welded structural connections and additional footings.

Recommended for you