Water quality in the city of Tehachapi exceeds all state and federal water quality requirements and no water quality violations have occurred, Public Works Director Don Marsh told the Tehachapi City Council during its regular meeting on June 20.
But water from the Snyder Well — which the city currently only uses for irrigation — fails to meet nitrate standards. It is not physically connected to the domestic water system.
Two other wells produce water containing nitrates, and they are approaching legally allowable limits of the compounds, Marsh said. The city blends water from these two wells with water from three other wells with low levels of nitrates.
The result, Marsh said, is water with exceptionally low nitrate levels in the city’s drinking water.
The city operates seven water production wells and anticipates needing a new well in the future.
But if the nitrates in the Snyder Well and the three wells on the northeast side of town can be successfully treated, not only could the Snyder Well be used but blending might not be needed, he said.
The council approved spending $54,704 for a nitrate treatment feasibility study to be prepared by the engineering firm AECOM of Bakersfield. Marsh said $50,000 for the effort is included in the coming year’s water operating fund budget and the additional $4,704 will come out of water operating expenses.
A new well would cost in the neighborhood of $1 million, he said.
In its proposal for the nitrate treatment feasibility study, AECOM described six nitrate treatment technologies. These include blending, ion exchange, treatment of IX (ion exchange) rejects with encapsulated bacteria, reverse osmosis, electrodialysis and biological.
The company will also review the city’s water system and evaluate if improvements to transmission mains would benefit the overall blending operations process and efficiency and whether it would be better for the city to pursue wellhead treatment versus a regional treatment plant. The study should be completed in about six months.
Nitrates are a common problem in groundwater, according to the California Water Resources Control Board. The state regulates the level of nitrates in drinking water because the substance can interfere with the ability of red blood cells to carry oxygen to the tissues of the body. The presence of nitrates in groundwater has been associated with septic systems, confined animal feeding operations and fertilizer use.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.