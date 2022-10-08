The city of Tehachapi is continuing efforts to upgrade infrastructure. At the Oct. 3 meeting of the City Council, the city approved an agreement with Southern California Edison that is necessary to move forward with a previously approved project to pave Pinon Street between Dennison Road and Brandon Lane.
Also at the meeting the city approved a bid of $63,455 from Kern Asphalt to clean, crack seal and seal coat six city parking lots.
The council also approved a change order to an earlier agreement with Nagel Earthworks to complete a grind and overlay project on Golden West Court. According to Public Works Director Don Marsh, the $60,539 expense to complete the street work is a better value than spending $13,000 for temporary repair because the asphalt on the street has severely failed.
Nagel Earthworks is also working to complete previously approved grind and overlay work on Anita Drive and portions of Elm, Maple and C streets.
