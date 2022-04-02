The city of Tehachapi held a workshop on Thursday, March 30, to identify areas to improve the city’s infrastructure and remove barriers to mobility and encourage walking and biking to community services and work.
Input from those attending the Active Transportation Workshop included identification of several spots in the Downtown Tehachapi area where there are gaps in bike lanes and sidewalks, according to Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge.
He noted that several members of the community voiced areas of concern along Highway 202 in the Golden Hills area — and along Highline and Banducci roads in the unincorporated areas of Tehachapi.
The areas of concern identified by attendees outside of the city limits will be forwarded to the County of Kern and Caltrans, Budge said.
The city’s Development Services Department will use information obtained through the public outreach to apply for Active Transportation Program grants for the next couple of cycles.
In past years more than $8.5 million in ATP grants have been used to improve the city.
— Claudia Elliott
