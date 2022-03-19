The city of Tehachapi will hold a workshop to receive public input about new pedestrian and bicycle improvement projects.
"The city of Tehachapi strives to improve public infrastructure throughout the city. Once again, a grant opportunity to improve non-motorized transportation facilities is available," according to a city news release. Projects that remove mobility barriers, and encourage walking and biking, fit the available grant.
The workshop is slated for 5 p.m. March 30 in the Police Department Community Room. Those who are interested but cannot attend can send an email to projects@TehachapiCityHall.com or call 661-822-2200 x-140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.