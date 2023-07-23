Clare Scotti is the new president and chief executive officer for the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Scotti succeeds Jeanette Pauer, who said she will continue working with the organization as a volunteer. Pauer has been with the chamber since February 2022.
Scotti lives with her husband, Chris, and daughter in Bear Valley Springs. She and her husband operate Discover Tehachapi, a licensed tour operator offering wine tours and more. She said she plans to wrap up her involvement as a real estate agent in order to focus on responsibilities at the chamber.
She brings a background in journalism and marketing to the position. She received a bachelor’s degree in travel writing from Humboldt State University in 2010 and a master’s degree in journalism and magazine writing from the University of Oregon.
Locally, she has volunteered with the Tehachapi Tourism Commission and coordinated activities at the Tehachapi Visitor Center.
Scotti said the chamber is growing and restructuring to reflect a more modern organization to better address modern challenges.
At the July 18 luncheon, the organization asked members to respond to a survey to let it know member needs.
“We need your feedback to help us hyper-focus our efforts to serve our members,” Scotti said.
The chamber will also be adding additional staff, supported in part by the Tehachapi City Council’s decision on July 17 to allocate $35,000 from its general fund reserves to assist the chamber.
Scotti and chamber volunteers are busy preparing for the 60th Tehachapi Mountain Festival, which will be held Aug. 18-20. She said the chamber will not hold a luncheon in August but will soon be announcing the next phase of its growth initiative.
More information about the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is available at tehachapi.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
