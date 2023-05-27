It’s graduation season, and students and families are celebrating as the Class of 2023 wraps up a wild four years.

These students entered high school in the fall of 2019 with no idea that a pandemic would shut down schools abruptly in March 2020. They finished their freshman year — and many spent all or most of their sophomore year — working remotely. By sometime in their junior year, there were fewer restrictions, and their senior year finally allowed a return to mostly normal, although some struggled to make up for lost education. 

