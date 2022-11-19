Classified employees of Tehachapi Unified School District will receive a 4 percent pay boost plus one-time payments ranging from $500 to $1,600 following action by the Board of Trustees at its meeting Nov. 8.

The board ratified the 2022-23 agreement with the Classified School Employees Association, the union that represents non-certificated school staff. Represented employees include bus drivers, classroom aides, food service workers, janitors and clerical staff.