GTEDC - Danielle Patterson.jpg

Danielle Patterson of the Seedcore Foundation presented information about the CoStarters course the foundation provides for entrepreneurs at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A program to help entrepreneurs is expected to start in Tehachapi this fall, supported by KITE (Kern Initiative of Talent + Entrepreneurship) and the SeedCore Foundation.

In a presentation at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Danielle Patterson of the SeedCare Foundation provided information about Co.Starters, a 10-session program to help entrepreneurs learn what they need to know to start or expand a business. 