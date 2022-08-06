A program to help entrepreneurs is expected to start in Tehachapi this fall, supported by KITE (Kern Initiative of Talent + Entrepreneurship) and the SeedCore Foundation.
In a presentation at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Danielle Patterson of the SeedCare Foundation provided information about Co.Starters, a 10-session program to help entrepreneurs learn what they need to know to start or expand a business.
A similar program began last year in Kernville, Patterson said. She added that efforts are underway to ensure that economic development resources are available in communities throughout Kern County, not just in Bakersfield.
The GTEDC has worked this year to emphasize economic development and in March heard from John-Paul “J.P.” Lake about the economic initiative known as B3K — short for Better Bakersfield & Boundless Kern.
Lake and his wife Ingrid established the SeedCore Foundation with an aim of developing Kern County by supporting education, entrepreneurs and community charities. In partnership with the Kern Economic Development Corporation, KITE is a project of the SeedCare Foundation.
Although business leaders from throughout the county are involved, Patterson said it’s important to have local involvement, as well.
“We're building relationships with local business leaders and community based organizations, so that we can have a communication point between Bakersfield and the resources that are available there and the outlying communities,” she noted.
Patterson noted that she met recently with Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager for the city of Tehachapi and also a GTEDC board member. And she said a Stallion Springs resident has been identified as a facilitator for the Tehachapi program.
Participation in the Co.Starters Core program requires a commitment to attend all 10 weekly sessions and a $200 fee.
As described on the KITE website, the Co.Starters Core program “provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you'll identify your assumptions about why and how your businesses will work and then talk to customers in order to validate your ideas. This approach enables you to rapidly uncover flaws in your concept and find viable models more quickly. You'll leave the program with a deeper understanding of how to create and/or run a sustainable business, articulate your model, and repeat the process with your next great idea.”
