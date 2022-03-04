Kick off the morning March 17 by meeting Tehachapi’s mayor, then head over to the Tehachapi Blood and Platelet Drive at nearby West Park to do a good deed.
From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, the city of Tehachapi will host the next “Coffee with the Mayor” event at Kamenz Kafe (formerly the Coffee Mill), 120 S. Mill St.
“This has been a great way to stay connected to our community; we have some great conversations. The people who live and work here in Tehachapi get a chance to talk to us one on one, we listen to what they have to say and answer their questions,” said Mayor Phil Smith.
The event held on the third Thursday of each month was designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, council members, and city staff.
The Tehachapi Blood and Platelet Drive runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 17 at West Park, 490 W. D St.
Houchin Community Blood Bank will bring its mobile blood donation bus to the park and platelet stations will be inside the gym at the adjacent Aspen Builders, Inc., Activity Center.
“We thank everyone who comes out to help save a life, every donation stays here in Kern County,” said Key Budge, event coordinator.
Walk-ins are welcome or you can reserve a time to donate at https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6466.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.