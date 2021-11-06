Mayor Smith coffee .jpg

Mayor Phil Smith, left, chats at Coffee with the Mayor.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Residents are invited to the next Coffee with the Mayor, to take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Kamenz Kafe (formerly known as The Coffee Mill), 120 S. Mill St. It's hosted by the city of Tehachapi.

The event with Mayor Phil Smith, city staff and councilmembers is an opportunity for people to engage with their local government, ask questions and share thoughts, according to a city news release.

It's held the third Thursday of each month.