Residents are invited to the next Coffee with the Mayor, to take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Kamenz Kafe (formerly known as The Coffee Mill), 120 S. Mill St. It's hosted by the city of Tehachapi.
The event with Mayor Phil Smith, city staff and councilmembers is an opportunity for people to engage with their local government, ask questions and share thoughts, according to a city news release.
It's held the third Thursday of each month.
