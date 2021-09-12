The city of Tehachapi will hold its next Coffee with the Mayor from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at The Coffee Mill, 120 S. Mill St.
The event held the third Thursday of each month is meant for the community to engage with its local government and meet the mayor, council members and city staff.
“I got a chance to meet some new people in our community and catch up with some longtime residents as well. I really enjoyed it,” Mayor Phil Smith said of the August meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.