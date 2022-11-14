Coffee with the Mayor is set to take place starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kamenz Kafe, 120 S. Mill St.
“This has been a great way to talk to our community every month," Mayor Phil Smith said. "City staff are on hand and we are able to have conversations about topics the community cares about.”
Coffee with the Mayor was introduced to the Tehachapi community several years ago as a way for people to get to know local government officials and staff and ask questions, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager.
“Join us each month on the third Thursday for a free cup of coffee and a chat at Kamenz Kafe,” Budge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.