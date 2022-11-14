Coffee with the mayor

City Manager Greg Garrett, left, and Mayor Phil Smith, right, chat with citizens during a “Coffee with the Mayor” event earlier this year.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

Coffee with the Mayor is set to take place starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kamenz Kafe, 120 S. Mill St.

“This has been a great way to talk to our community every month," Mayor Phil Smith said. "City staff are on hand and we are able to have conversations about topics the community cares about.”