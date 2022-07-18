The public is invited to Coffee with the Mayor, set for 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Kamenz Kafe, 120 S. Mill St.
“This has been a great way to stay connected to our community. We have some great conversations. The people who live and work here in Tehachapi get a chance to talk to us one on one, we listen to what they have to say and answer their questions,” Mayor Phil Smith said in a city news release.
It takes place the third Thursday of the month.
