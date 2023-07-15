Kick off the morning with Coffee with the Mayor at the Kamenz Kafe from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Tehachapi Mayor Michael Davies and city staff will be available at the event.
“If you have questions about something occurring in the city of Tehachapi, this is a great place to get answers,” said Key Budge, community engagement manager. “The Coffee with the Mayor gathering was designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, councilmembers and city staff,” he said.
The event is held on the third Thursday of each month at Kamenz Kafe, 120 S. Mill St.
