Briefs - truck climbing lane map.jpg

This map shows the location of the proposed truck climbing lane planned for eastbound Highway 58.

 Courtesy of Caltrans

A virtual public meeting about a project intended to ease congestion on 3.5 miles of eastbound Highway 58 between Bakersfield and Tehachapi took place on April 11.

Caltrans spokesperson Christopher Andriessen said considerable comment has been received already, most of it in support of the project. The deadline for comments on environmental documents is April 19.

Recommended for you