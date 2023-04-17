A virtual public meeting about a project intended to ease congestion on 3.5 miles of eastbound Highway 58 between Bakersfield and Tehachapi took place on April 11.
Caltrans spokesperson Christopher Andriessen said considerable comment has been received already, most of it in support of the project. The deadline for comments on environmental documents is April 19.
Questions asked during the virtual public meeting were primarily concerned with access in the vicinity of Bealville and Bena roads. If the project moves forward as planned, construction would begin around October 2026.
Caltrans proposes to construct a 12-foot-wide truck climbing lane along the eastbound side of Highway 58 from mileposts 76.3 to 79.8, west of Tehachapi. The project would also remove the at-grade intersection at Bena Road and State Route 58 and construct an eastbound acceleration lane at the at-grade intersection of Bealville Road and Highway 58.
Additional improvements would include widening inside and outside shoulders to the standard 10-foot width, installing rumble strips, upgrading guardrail and signage, replacing lighting at the intersection of Bealville Road and Highway 58 and enhancing culverts to promote use by wildlife. The total length of the project is 3.5 miles.
More information about the truck climbing lane project is online at bit.ly/40fTHLC. Comments may be submitted from that website, by email to kristopher.bason@dot.ca.gov, or by mail to California Department of Transportation, District 9, Attn: Kristopher Bason, 500 S. Main St., Bishop, CA 93514.
