The July 11 regular meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission was canceled because agenda items held over from the June meeting were taken up by the council at a special meeting on June 27.
Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city, said all commissioners were present at that meeting except for Vice-Chair Linda Hollinsworth.
Chairperson Kim Nixon and commissioners Daryl Christensen, Steve Hamblin and Charles White were present and voted unanimously to approve the architectural design and site plan for a 96-unit condominium project known as Pinon Townhome Estates.
The project will be built on approximately 10.45 acres at the northwest corner of Pinon Street and Applewood Drive. According to a staff report, it was approved in 2005 with the adoption of a mitigated negative declaration under the California Environmental Quality Act. The final tract map was recorded in November 2007 but the project was not built due to economic changes over the past 15 years.
The condominium project will have 42 buildings with three units each. Each unit will have an attached two-car garage. The project includes a central park and open space amenity with a pool and spa, tot lot, half-court basketball and green belt/picnic area.
Owner of the property is Pinon96, LLC, of Santa Paula. Michael Dhanens of Bakersfield is the architect.
Mixed use project tabled
A project that would develop new residential and commercial space at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Hayes Street was tabled, Budge said.
The Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project was up for architectural design and site plan review as well as a minor use permit and variance. The owner of the property is Paul Zerounian of Palmdale. The applicant is Friedman Architects of Pasadena.
Retail space facing both streets plus eight 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments would be built. Each unit would have a garage, garden area along the street and private balconies. The buildings would include one 2,500-square-foot commercial building and one row house with eight residential units. There are two parcels totaling a half-acre.
Neighbors on nearby East F Street sent a letter to the city indicating their concern about the density of the project and parking.
Budge said a motion to table action on the project passed 3-1 with White voting against it. The project may come back before the commission at its next meeting, expected to be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Budge said the commission approved items on the consent agenda with a 4-0 vote. These included:
• A sign application for the new Alta One Federal Credit Union location at 665 Tucker Road.
• Architectural design and site plan review for an exterior remodel of a classroom at St. Jude’s in the Mountains Anglican Church, 1200 S. Curry St.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
