The area of this map outlined in blue will be the location of a new commercial building in the shopping center at the southeast corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard. Tehachapi Liquor is expected to occupy one of the spaces in the new building. The architectural design for the building was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Dec. 9.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

The architectural design and site plan review for a new 5,416-square-foot retail building on the southeast corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Dec. 9.

The building is expected to house an expanded Tehachapi Liquors. The business is currently located in another building in the shopping area known as Tehachapi Marketplace.