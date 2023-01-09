The architectural design and site plan review for a new 5,416-square-foot retail building on the southeast corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Dec. 9.
The building is expected to house an expanded Tehachapi Liquors. The business is currently located in another building in the shopping area known as Tehachapi Marketplace.
The owner of the previously undeveloped lot to the south of Taco Bell, on which the building will be constructed, is Albeir Rechied of Tehachapi. He was represented by Duke Engineering, Inc., of Lancaster, at the meeting.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the shell retail building will have three tenant spaces. Occupants of two of the spaces have not been identified.
Schlosser told the commission that the proposed project meets city standards.
Development of the busy commercial corner was approved in 1990 with construction of Taco Bell and other commercial, retail and professional office spaces. Additional buildings were approved for construction in 2005.
The project was approved by a 3-0 vote with Commissioners Linda Hollinsworth and Charles White absent. Commission Chair Kim Nixon and Commissioners Daryl Christensen and Daryl Hamblin were present.
Sage Ranch, other projects
The commission also approved a permit application for a sign for Westpac Labs at 1100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C. Schlosser noted the laboratory is in the suite formerly occupied by Keller Williams Real Estate.
Also at the meeting Schlosser updated the commission on other development projects.
He said the Sage Ranch residential project met the commission’s extended deadline to submit its Precise Development Plan and that the city has already analyzed the submission and returned it with comments. He added that the package was “pretty complete” and that he would expect it to come to the commission for review in February or March.
Another proposed residential subdivision at the corner of Tucker and Highline roads is officially not moving forward, he added, as the deadline to begin construction was missed and the applicant has just sent an email to the city officially withdrawing the project. This was the project known as The Address at Tehachapi.
During December the city heard from representatives of several other projects approved by the commission last year and some of those may be moving forward, Schlosser said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
